Creta EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Hyundai Creta EV Front Right Side
View all Images

HYUNDAI Creta EV

Launched in Jan 2025

4.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Creta EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 168.45 kmph

Creta EV: 180.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 456.1 km

Creta EV: 431.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.37 hrs

Creta EV: 4.8 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 48.88 kwh

Creta EV: 42.0 - 51.4 kwh

View all Creta EV Specs and Features

Hyundai Creta EV Latest Update

Latest News:

Hyundai Creta EV to Mahindra BE 6: Five electric cars under ₹25 lakh in India promising a range of over 300 km
With Creta EV, Hyundai Motor aims 20% market share in electric vehicle segment in India

Introduction

The Hyundai Creta Electric has been launched at a starting price of 18 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is critical to the company's electric vehicle goals in India. The South Korean automaker launched the much-anticipated SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo in January, and it is its third electric model in India, following the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. Hyundai Motor India recently announced plans to extend its EV lineup, starting with the electric Creta. The Creta is one of Hyundai India's most popular cars, with a dedicated following, and the automaker relies heavily on the nameplate to help it gain traction in the EV segment, which is currently dominated by rival Tata Motors. Hyundai intends to leverage the Creta's high brand authority to garner a degree of interest that it was unable to generate with the Kona Electric or the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Creta Electric Price:

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Creta EV.
VS
Hyundai Creta EV
Mahindra BE 6
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Open Trunk
Rear Left Side
Front Right Side
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
View more
Tap here to expand
Hyundai Creta EV Variants
Hyundai Creta EV price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 23.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
6 Variants Available
Creta EV Executive 42 kWh₹17.99 Lakhs*
42 kWh
180 kmph
390 km
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Creta EV Smart 42 kWh₹19 Lakhs*
42 kWh
180 kmph
390 km
Wireless Charger
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Creta EV Smart (O) 42 kWh₹19.5 Lakhs*
42 kWh
180 kmph
390 km
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Creta EV Premium 42 kWh₹20 Lakhs*
42 kWh
180 kmph
390 km
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Creta EV Smart (O) 51.4 kWh₹21.5 Lakhs*
51.4 kWh
180 kmph
473 km
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh₹23.5 Lakhs*
51.4 kWh
180 kmph
473 km
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hyundai Creta EV Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
4 out of 5
4
Performance
4
Safety
4
Design
4.5
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Familiar stylingPacked with features, many specific to EV techSpacious cabinPlanted drive

Cons

Range isn't best in segment

Hyundai Creta has easily been one of the most significant launches in India and the SUV's phenomenal success over the past decade has helped it find as many as 1.1 million homes here. For a company that now wants to have a larger say in electric car segment, selecting Creta as an EV was but an obvious choice. But just because Creta petrol and diesel-engine-powered models have fared well may not guarantee instant stardom. Nepotism at work?

Hyundai as a brand and Creta as a model have both found acceptance from a large audience in the country. And it is true that both factors will help Creta EV's path. But battery-powered mobility can be an entirely different ballgame, one that Creta EV will have to play on its own. Does it step out to hit big?

READ MORE

Hyundai Creta EV Images

32 images
View All Creta EV Images

Hyundai Creta EV Colours

Hyundai Creta EV is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Robust emerald matte
Titan grey matte
Starry night metallic
Atlas white metallic
Ocean blue metallic
Atlas white with black roof
Ocean blue matte
Abyss black pearl metallic
Fiery red pearl metallic
Ocean blue metallic with black roof

Hyundai Creta EV Specifications and Features

Max Power135-171 PS
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity42-51.4 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range390-473 km
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Minutes
Max Speed180 kmph
SunroofYes
View all Creta EV specs and features

Hyundai Creta EV comparison with similar cars

Hyundai Creta EV
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
MG ZS EV
Mahindra XEV 9e
MG Windsor EV
BYD eMAX 7
₹17.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹17.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹18.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.74 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹18.98 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹21.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹14 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹26.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
23 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
30 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
29 Reviews
User Rating
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
9 hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Range
473 km
Range
502 km
Range
489 km
Range
421 Km
Range
683 km
Range
456 km
Range
461 km
Range
656 km
Range
331 km
Range
530 km
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
121 bhp 190 Nm
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp,380 Nm
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp, 280 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp, 200 Nm
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.87 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4340 mm
Length
4310 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
3857 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4200 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4789 mm
Length
4295 mm
Length
4710 mm
Height
1655 mm
Height
1637 mm
Height
1616 mm
Height
1633 mm
Height
1627 mm
Height
1634 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1694 mm
Height
1677 mm
Height
1690 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1811 mm
Width
1742 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1810 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
433 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
366 litres
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
378 litres
Boot Space
448 litres
Boot Space
663 litres
Boot Space
579 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Currently viewingCreta EV vs Curvv EVCreta EV vs Nexon EVCreta EV vs Punch EVCreta EV vs BE 6Creta EV vs XUV 400 EVCreta EV vs ZS EVCreta EV vs XEV 9eCreta EV vs Windsor EVCreta EV vs eMAX 7
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Koncept Hyundai
A2/5, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdurjung,New Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8750217777
Lamba Hyundai
F1/189, SADHNA ENCLAVE, Malviya Nagar, Savitri Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 7290009150
Sapphire Hyundai-Dwarka.
Plot No. 57, Dwarka, NR Market, Sector 20, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
+91 - 9650108001
Shuban Sai Hyundai
HCMR Complex, Main Wazirabad Road, Amar, Colony, East Gokulpuri, S.No. 9, 10, 11 K No. - 702/11 & 703/2, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9354925622
Sunrise Hyundai
2, I.P Extension, Near Mother Dairy Plant, Oppt. Pandav Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 7042295570
V. D Hyundai
F-6, Udyog Nagar,Nagloi, Near Maruti Showroom, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9899908368
See All Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

Hyundai Creta EV Videos

Hyundai Creta EV drive review: K-Pop blockbuster now sings electric song
16 Jan 2025

Popular Hyundai Cars

View all Hyundai Cars
View all Upcoming Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta EV EMI

Select Variant:
Executive 42 kWh
180 kmph | 390 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Executive 42 kWh
180 kmph | 390 km
₹17.99 Lakhs*
Smart 42 kWh
180 kmph | 390 km
₹19 Lakhs*
Smart (O) 42 kWh
180 kmph | 390 km
₹19.5 Lakhs*
Premium 42 kWh
180 kmph | 390 km
₹20 Lakhs*
Smart (O) 51.4 kWh
180 kmph | 473 km
₹21.5 Lakhs*
Excellence 51.4 kWh
180 kmph | 473 km
₹23.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹29520.96/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Hyundai Creta EV User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Perfect Electric vehicle for daily city ride
Look is good Safety features are awesome Features are okay Riding comfort is excellent Now everything is depending upon price!!By: A Paul (Jan 17, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 20 Lakhs
Electric Cars
Cars With Sunroof
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsHyundai CarsHyundai Creta EV