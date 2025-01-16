The Hyundai Creta Electric has been launched at a starting price of ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is critical to the company's electric vehicle goals in India. The South Korean automaker launched the much-anticipated SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo in January, and it is its third electric model in India, following the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. Hyundai Motor India recently announced plans to extend its EV lineup, starting with the electric Creta. The Creta is one of Hyundai India's most popular cars, with a dedicated following, and the automaker relies heavily on the nameplate to help it gain traction in the EV segment, which is currently dominated by rival Tata Motors. Hyundai intends to leverage the Creta's high brand authority to garner a degree of interest that it was unable to generate with the Kona Electric or the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Creta Electric Price:

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched at a starting price of ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom) and the range goes as high as ₹24.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

When will the Hyundai Creta Electric be launched?

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched at the 2025 Auto Expo held in New Delhi. This is the first of a range of all-new electric vehicles that Hyundai has lined up for the Indian market. The South Korean carmaker is relying heavily on the popularity of the Creta brand to aid sales of its electric twin and draw more buyers over to the ‘greener’ side.

How many variants of the Hyundai Creta Electric are available?

Two main variants of the Hyundai Creta Electric are available: the 42 kWh and the 51.4 kWh options. The Creta Electric with the 42 kWh battery pack offers a claimed single-charge range of 390 km while the 51.4 kWh variant claims to offer 473 km of single-charge range. The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered in four trims, which are Excellence, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.

What are the colour options available with the Hyundai Creta Electric?

Hyundai is offering eight monotone and two dual-tone colour options, including three matte hues.

What features are available in the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The Hyundai Creta Electric carries the same feature list as the regular ICE-powered Creta but with a few additions. The EV is fitted with a leatherette dashboard incorporating a dualscreen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, identical to the ICE model. This enables wireless communication with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel, however, has been redesigned with a twin-spoke shape and four dots, similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Other notable features of the Hyundai Creta Electric include an electric panoramic sunroof, a redesigned gear selector, Level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree surround-view camera that detects blind spots. In addition, the Hyundai Creta Electric offers a digital key, which was introduced with the Hyundai Alcazar, active air flaps on the front bumper for improved range economy, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities.

What are the battery and range of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered with two battery pack options, which are 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh. The South Korean carmaker has stated that the car can go 392 km in regular mode with the 42 kWh variant. Hyundai further claims that the Creta Electric Long Range can deliver 473 km on a single charge.

Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 58 minutes using DC charging, whilst the 11kW Smart Connected wall box charger can charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC home charging.

What is the seating capacity of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The Hyundai Creta Electric is positioned as a five-seater all-electric SUV.

What are the safety features of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The Hyundai Creta Electric offers a Level-2 ADAS suite of features that includes collision avoidance, pedestrian and obstacle detection, and lane-driving aids. Furthermore, the SUV features a 360-degree surround view camera that detects blind spots.

What cars does the Hyundai Creta Electric rival in its segment?

The Hyundai Creta Electric competes within the growing electric SUV sector which includes the likes of the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and BYD Atto 3.