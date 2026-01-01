|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Bayon HX6 Petrol Manual Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 Mpi and Manual, is listed at ₹15.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bayon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bayon HX6 Petrol Manual Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Fiery Red, Classy Blue, Ecotronic Grey, Fiery Red With Titanium Black Roof, Golden Bronze, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White, Atlas White With Titanium Black Roof, Classy Blue Matte.
The Bayon HX6 Petrol Manual Dual Tone is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque.
In the Bayon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar OG priced between ₹10.32 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.
The Bayon HX6 Petrol Manual Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Shift Indicator and Gear Indicator.