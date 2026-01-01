The Bayon HX6 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone, is listed at ₹17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bayon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bayon HX6 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Fiery Red, Classy Blue, Ecotronic Grey, Fiery Red With Titanium Black Roof, Golden Bronze, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White, Atlas White With Titanium Black Roof, Classy Blue Matte.
In the Bayon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar OG priced between ₹10.32 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.