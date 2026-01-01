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Hyundai Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
20.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Bayon Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage18.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Bayon specs and features

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Prices

The Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 Mpi and Automatic (CVT), is listed at ₹20.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Bayon deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Colours

The Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Fiery Red, Classy Blue, Ecotronic Grey, Fiery Red With Titanium Black Roof, Golden Bronze, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White, Atlas White With Titanium Black Roof, Classy Blue Matte.

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT). This unit makes 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque.

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bayon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar OG priced between ₹10.32 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger and One Touch - Up.

Hyundai Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Price

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹20.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,14,900
RTO
1,97,490
Insurance
80,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,93,706
EMI@45,002/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Mpi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT)
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Capacity

Bootspace
505 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4245 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1605 mm
Width
1810 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Adaptive with Stop and Go

Instrumentation

Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

One Touch -Down
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
8

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only; Vehicle Detection (4-Wheeler & 2-Wheeler); Pedestrian Detection; Junction Turning Detection; Oncoming Vehicle Detection
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
Front Row
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Hyundai Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone EMI
EMI40,502 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,84,335
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,84,335
Interest Amount
5,45,768
Payable Amount
24,30,103

Hyundai Bayon other Variants

Bayon HX 2 Petrol Manual

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bayon HX 3 Petrol Manual

₹12.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,900
RTO
1,20,990
Insurance
54,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,65,524
EMI@27,201/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 3 Plus Petrol Manual

₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,79,900
RTO
1,29,990
Insurance
57,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,67,836
EMI@29,400/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual

₹14.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,44,900
RTO
1,36,490
Insurance
59,838
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,41,728
EMI@30,988/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX5 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹14.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,900
RTO
1,37,990
Insurance
60,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,58,781
EMI@31,355/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 6 Petrol Manual

₹15.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,56,900
RTO
1,47,690
Insurance
63,960
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,69,050
EMI@33,725/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX6 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,71,900
RTO
1,49,190
Insurance
64,512
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,86,102
EMI@34,092/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Automatic

₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,84,800
RTO
1,50,480
Insurance
64,987
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,00,767
EMI@34,407/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX5 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹16.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,800
RTO
1,51,980
Insurance
65,539
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,17,819
EMI@34,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 6 Petrol Automatic

₹17.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,800
RTO
1,61,680
Insurance
69,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,28,089
EMI@37,143/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 8 Petrol Manual

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,09,900
RTO
1,66,990
Insurance
69,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,46,981
EMI@37,549/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX6 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹17.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,11,800
RTO
1,67,180
Insurance
69,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,49,141
EMI@37,596/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX8 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹17.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,24,900
RTO
1,68,490
Insurance
70,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,64,033
EMI@37,916/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 8 Petrol Automatic

₹19.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,53,900
RTO
1,81,390
Insurance
74,891
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,10,681
EMI@41,068/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 10 Petrol Manual

₹19.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,64,900
RTO
1,82,490
Insurance
75,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,23,185
EMI@41,337/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX8 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹19.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,68,900
RTO
1,82,890
Insurance
75,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,27,733
EMI@41,435/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX10 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹19.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,900
RTO
1,83,990
Insurance
75,848
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,40,238
EMI@41,703/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 10 Petrol Automatic

₹20.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,900
RTO
1,95,990
Insurance
80,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,76,654
EMI@44,635/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Bayon Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 20 Lakhs
BayonvsHector
Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra Thar OG

10.32 - 18.99 Lakhs
+2
BayonvsThar OG
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
+2
BayonvsElevate
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.59 Lakhs
+1
BayonvsSierra
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
BayonvsAstor

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