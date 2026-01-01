|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Bayon HX 8 Petrol Manual, equipped with Manual, is listed at ₹17.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bayon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bayon HX 8 Petrol Manual is available in 10 colour options: Fiery Red, Classy Blue, Ecotronic Grey, Fiery Red With Titanium Black Roof, Golden Bronze, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White, Atlas White With Titanium Black Roof, Classy Blue Matte.
The Bayon HX 8 Petrol Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 113.18 @6300 r/min and 143.8 Nm@ 4500 r/min of torque.
In the Bayon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar OG priced between ₹10.32 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.
The Bayon HX 8 Petrol Manual has Cruise Control, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Rear AC, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, One Touch -Down, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), One Touch - Up and Rear Wiper.