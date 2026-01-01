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Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Bayon Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Bayon specs and features

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual Prices

The Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual, equipped with Manual, is listed at ₹14.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the Bayon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual Colours

The Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual is available in 10 colour options: Fiery Red, Classy Blue, Ecotronic Grey, Fiery Red With Titanium Black Roof, Golden Bronze, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White, Atlas White With Titanium Black Roof, Classy Blue Matte.

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 113.18 @6300 r/min and 143.8 Nm@ 4500 r/min of torque.

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bayon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar OG priced between ₹10.32 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual has Cruise Control, One Touch - Up, Rear AC, Central Locking, One Touch -Down, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), Rear Defogger and Automatic Head Lamps.

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual Price

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual

₹14.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,44,900
RTO
1,36,490
Insurance
59,838
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,41,728
EMI@30,988/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm@ 4500 r/min
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113.18 @6300 r/min
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
215/55 R17 (Styled steel wheel)
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215/55 R17 (Styled steel wheel)

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 L

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4245
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1605 mm
Width
1810 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
push button start
Air Conditioner
Front & Rear (Automatic)
Cruise Control
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Electric Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25"
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Voice Command
Yes
Display
TFT

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Manual height adjust
Seat Upholstery
Febric
Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Petrol Manual EMI
EMI27,890 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,97,555
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,97,555
Interest Amount
3,75,816
Payable Amount
16,73,371

Hyundai Bayon other Variants

Bayon HX 2 Petrol Manual

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bayon HX 3 Petrol Manual

₹12.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,900
RTO
1,20,990
Insurance
54,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,65,524
EMI@27,201/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 3 Plus Petrol Manual

₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,79,900
RTO
1,29,990
Insurance
57,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,67,836
EMI@29,400/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX5 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹14.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,900
RTO
1,37,990
Insurance
60,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,58,781
EMI@31,355/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 6 Petrol Manual

₹15.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,56,900
RTO
1,47,690
Insurance
63,960
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,69,050
EMI@33,725/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX6 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,71,900
RTO
1,49,190
Insurance
64,512
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,86,102
EMI@34,092/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 5 Petrol Automatic

₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,84,800
RTO
1,50,480
Insurance
64,987
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,00,767
EMI@34,407/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX5 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹16.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,800
RTO
1,51,980
Insurance
65,539
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,17,819
EMI@34,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 6 Petrol Automatic

₹17.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,800
RTO
1,61,680
Insurance
69,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,28,089
EMI@37,143/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 8 Petrol Manual

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,09,900
RTO
1,66,990
Insurance
69,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,46,981
EMI@37,549/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX6 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹17.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,11,800
RTO
1,67,180
Insurance
69,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,49,141
EMI@37,596/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX8 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹17.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,24,900
RTO
1,68,490
Insurance
70,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,64,033
EMI@37,916/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 8 Petrol Automatic

₹19.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,53,900
RTO
1,81,390
Insurance
74,891
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,10,681
EMI@41,068/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 10 Petrol Manual

₹19.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,64,900
RTO
1,82,490
Insurance
75,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,23,185
EMI@41,337/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX8 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹19.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,68,900
RTO
1,82,890
Insurance
75,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,27,733
EMI@41,435/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX10 Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹19.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,900
RTO
1,83,990
Insurance
75,848
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,40,238
EMI@41,703/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX 10 Petrol Automatic

₹20.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,900
RTO
1,95,990
Insurance
80,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,76,654
EMI@44,635/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bayon HX10 Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹20.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,14,900
RTO
1,97,490
Insurance
80,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,93,706
EMI@45,002/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Bayon Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 20 Lakhs
BayonvsHector
Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra Thar OG

10.32 - 18.99 Lakhs
+2
BayonvsThar OG
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
+2
BayonvsElevate
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.59 Lakhs
+1
BayonvsSierra
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
BayonvsAstor

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