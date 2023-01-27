Saved Articles
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
Hyundai Aura
₹6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Aura is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Hyundai Aura Key Specs
Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel,CNG
Transmission
Both
View all
Aura specs and features
About Hyundai Aura
Latest Update
2023 Hyundai Aura gets a boost in safety features
2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained
Hyundai Aura Alternatives
Hyundai
Aura
Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic
₹6.3 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
Hyundai
Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
Skoda
Rapid TSI
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Check Details
Add to compare
Hyundai
Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Check Details
Add to compare
Hyundai Aura News
View All
2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained
27 Jan 2023
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
25 Jan 2023
Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Price, features, specs compared
24 Jan 2023
Hyundai Aura facelift launched at
₹
6.3 lakh with advanced safety
23 Jan 2023
Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled ahead of Auto Expo, bookings start
9 Jan 2023
Hyundai Aura Videos
View All
Hyundai Aura: First Drive Review
28 Jan 2020
Hyundai Motor launches all new Aura compact sedan
22 Jan 2020
Buckle up: Top five upcoming cars in India
15 Nov 2019
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
11 Feb 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion
13 Jan 2023
