Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura SX Plus 1.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX Plus 1.0 Petrol is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 Turbo GDi
Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
BootSpace: 402
Mileage of SX Plus 1.0 Petrol is 21 kmpl.