Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura SX 1.2 (O) CRDi in Delhi is Rs. 10.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX 1.2 (O) CRDi is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
BootSpace: 402
Mileage of SX 1.2 (O) CRDi is 25 kmpl.