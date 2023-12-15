Saved Articles

HT Auto

Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CRDi

9.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Aura Key Specs
Engine1186 cc
Mileage25 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Aura specs and features

Aura S 1.2 CRDi Latest Updates

Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura S 1.2 CRDi in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel
  • Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
  • BootSpace: 402
    • Mileage of S 1.2 CRDi is 25 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CRDi Price

    S 1.2 CRDi
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,91,400
    RTO
    80,114
    Insurance
    37,205
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,09,219
    EMI@19,543/mo
    Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CRDi Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    925
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    25
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    74 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1186 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Length
    3995
    Wheelbase
    2450
    Height
    1520
    Width
    1680
    Bootspace
    402
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Unpainted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Dual Tone Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CRDi EMI
    EMI17,588 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,18,297
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,18,297
    Interest Amount
    2,37,007
    Payable Amount
    10,55,304

    Hyundai Aura other Variants

    E 1.2 Petrol
    ₹7.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,29,600
    RTO
    53,072
    Insurance
    37,194
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,20,366
    EMI@15,483/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    S 1.2 Petrol
    ₹8.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    S 1.2 AMT Petrol
    ₹8.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    S 1.2 CNG Petrol
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
    ₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    S 1.2 AMT CRDi
    ₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX Plus 1.0 Petrol
    ₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 (O) CRDi
    ₹10.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi
    ₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

