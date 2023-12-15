Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura S 1.2 CNG Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura S 1.2 CNG Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 1.2 CNG Petrol is 65 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 BootSpace: 402 Mileage of S 1.2 CNG Petrol is 28 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less