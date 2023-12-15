Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura S 1.2 AMT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura S 1.2 AMT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 1.2 AMT Petrol is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Petrol Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 402 Mileage of S 1.2 AMT Petrol is 20 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less