Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura S 1.2 AMT CRDi in Delhi is Rs. 9.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 1.2 AMT CRDi is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
BootSpace: 402
Mileage of S 1.2 AMT CRDi is 25 kmpl.