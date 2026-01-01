|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Aura S 1.2 AMT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹8.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aura offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aura S 1.2 AMT is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.
The Aura S 1.2 AMT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.49 Lakhs - 8.74 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.
The Aura S 1.2 AMT has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.