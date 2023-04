What is the on-road price of Hyundai Aura in Udham Singh Nagar? The Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 7,20,366 in Udham Singh Nagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Aura in Udham Singh Nagar? The RTO Charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol in Udham Singh Nagar is Rs 53,072.

What will be the Insurance charges for Hyundai Aura in Udham Singh Nagar? In Udham Singh Nagar, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol will be Rs 37,194.

What is the detailed breakup of Hyundai Aura in Udham Singh Nagar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Hyundai Aura in Udham Singh Nagar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,29,600, RTO - Rs. 53,072, Insurance - Rs. 37,194, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Hyundai Aura in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,20,366 .

What is the on-road price of Hyundai Aura Top Model? The top model of the Hyundai Aura is the Hyundai SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,00,553 in Udham Singh Nagar.

What is the on road price of Hyundai Aura? Hyundai Aura's on-road price in Udham Singh Nagar starts at Rs. 7,20,366 and rises to Rs. 9,00,553. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Aura in Udham Singh Nagar? EMI for base variant of Hyundai Aura in Udham Singh Nagar will be Rs. 14,606. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Is Hyundai Aura better than I20? Hyundai Aura price starts at Rs. 5,92,300 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas I20 price starts at Rs. 6,79,900 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

What is the mileage of Hyundai Aura? The Hyundai Aura has a mileage range of 20.0 - 28.0 kmpl.

Which model of Hyundai Aura is best? Among all Hyundai Aura models, SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi is the best model with full features. It's good to go with the SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi variant of the Hyundai Aura.

What is the boot space capacity of Hyundai Aura? Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Hyundai Aura is 402 liters.