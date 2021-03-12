Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)