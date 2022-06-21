Hyundai Aura On Road Price
Hyundai Aura Price List, Specifications and Features
1197 cc | 82 bhp |
Hyundai Aura FAQ's
The on-road price of Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs 700,872.
The RTO Charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs 64,990.
In Delhi, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol will be Rs 35,482.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Hyundai Aura base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 599,900, RTO - Rs. 64,990, Insurance - Rs. 35,482, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi is Rs. 700,872.
Top model of Hyundai Aura is Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi and the on road price in Delhi is Rs. 1,085,946.
The on-road price of the top variant of Hyundai Aura is Rs. 1,085,946. Hyundai Aura is offered in 11.0 variants - the base model is Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol and the top variant is Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,085,946.
The on-road price of Hyundai Aura in Delhi starts at Rs. 700,872 and goes upto Rs. 1,085,946. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi will be Rs. 10,924. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.
