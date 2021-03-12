Home > Hyundai > Aura > Hyundai Aura On Road Price in Bharatpur

Hyundai Aura On Road Price in Bharatpur

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Aura E 1.2 Petrol

₹ 6.79 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Ex Showroom Price
592,300
RTO
51,607
Insurance
35,210
On-Road Price
679,117
Specifications Features
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol
Driving Range
777 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1680 mm
Bootspace
402 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Aura S 1.2 Petrol

₹ 7.64 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura S 1.2 AMT Petrol

₹ 8.19 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura SX 1.2 Petrol

₹ 8.4 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura S 1.2 CNG Petrol

₹ 8.48 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura S 1.2 CRDi

₹ 9.12 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol

₹ 9.03 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol

₹ 9.27 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura S 1.2 AMT CRDi

₹ 9.72 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura SX Plus 1.0 Petrol

₹ 9.81 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura SX 1.2 (O) CRDi

₹ 10.58 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi

₹ 10.79 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bharatpur

