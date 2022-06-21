Hyundai Aura On Road Price
images
Hyundai Aura Price List, Specifications and Features
1197 cc | 82 bhp |
Hyundai Aura FAQ's
The on-road price of Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs ##onroad##.
The RTO Charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs ##RTOCharge##.
In Delhi, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol will be Rs ##insurance##.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Hyundai Aura base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. ##exshowroom##, RTO - Rs. ##RTOCharge##, Insurance - Rs. ##insurance##, FASTag - Rs. ##fasttag##, and Accessories Package - Rs. ##accessories##. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi is Rs. ##onroad##.
Top model of Hyundai Aura is Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi and the on road price in Delhi is Rs. ##topOnroad##.
The on-road price of the top variant of Hyundai Aura is Rs. ##topOnroad##. Hyundai Aura is offered in 11.0 variants - the base model is Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol and the top variant is Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi which comes at a price tag of Rs. ##topOnroad##.
The on-road price of Hyundai Aura in Delhi starts at Rs. ##onroad## and goes upto Rs. ##topOnroad##. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi will be Rs. NA. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.
EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi will be Rs. NA. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.