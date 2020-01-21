HT Auto

Hyundai Aura On Road Price in A

1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Hyundai Aura On Road Price in A

5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for A are not available.A
Add to Compare
118 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
118 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Hyundai Aura Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,900
RTO
34,862
Insurance
31,567
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in A
6,66,829
EMI@14,333/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
59 offers Available
Check latest Offers
Close
S 1.2 Petrol
₹7.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
S 1.2 AMT Petrol
₹8.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
SX 1.2 Petrol
₹8.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View All Variants
Hyundai Aura Offers
Delhi
See All
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
See All
Hyundai Aura Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
E 1.2 Petrol
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Hyundai Dealers in
Delhi
View All: Hyundai Dealers in India

No Hyundai Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: Hyundai Dealers in India
Hyundai Aura FAQs

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 20228.35 - 12.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
Kia Carens8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta10 - 17.87 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon7 - 13.24 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda New jazz
Honda New jazz8 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
Lamborghini Urus Facelift3.15 - 3.43 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details