Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Latest
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Cars
Hyundai Cars
Hyundai Aura
On Road Price in A
Variant wise price
Offers
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
FAQs
Hyundai
Aura
On Road Price in A
Share
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
Hyundai
Aura
On Road Price in A
Share
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for A are not available.
A
Add to Compare
118 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
118 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
Hyundai
Aura
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.67 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹5,99,900
RTO
₹34,862
Insurance
₹31,567
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in A
₹6,66,829
EMI@14,333/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
59 offers Available
Check latest Offers
Close
S 1.2 Petrol
₹7.71 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
S 1.2 AMT Petrol
₹8.26 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
SX 1.2 Petrol
₹8.47 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View All Variants
Hyundai Aura Offers
Delhi
See All
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.5,000 +...
Applicable on e12petrol & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.20,000 ...
Applicable on s12cngpetrol variant
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
See All
Hyundai
Aura
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
E 1.2 Petrol
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Hyundai Dealers in
Delhi
View All:
Hyundai
Dealers in India
No
Hyundai
Dealers Found in Delhi
View All: Hyundai Dealers in India
Hyundai Aura FAQs
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Aura in A?
What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Aura in A?
What will be the Insurance charges for Hyundai Aura in A?
What is the detailed breakup of Hyundai Aura in A?
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Aura Top Model?
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Aura Top Model?
What is the on road price of Hyundai Aura?
What is the EMI for Hyundai Aura in A?
What is the EMI for Hyundai Aura in A?
Is Hyundai Aura better than Venue?
What is the mileage of Hyundai Aura?
What is the boot space capacity of Hyundai Aura?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Hyundai Aura?
Latest Cars
Tata Tiago EV
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trending Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Cars
Tata Altroz EV
₹12 - 15 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai Casper
₹4 - 7 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda New jazz
₹8 - 12 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details