|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aura Corporate 1.2 MT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aura Corporate 1.2 MT is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.
The Aura Corporate 1.2 MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.49 Lakhs - 8.74 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.
The Aura Corporate 1.2 MT has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.