|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR, equipped with a 1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹25.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Alcazar offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.
The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹16.93 Lakhs - 20.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater and Cruise Control.