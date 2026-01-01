hamburger icon
Hyundai Alcazar Front Left Side
Hyundai Alcazar Front Left Side
Hyundai Alcazar Rear Right Side
Hyundai Alcazar Rear View
Hyundai Alcazar Front Wiper
Hyundai Alcazar Grille
Hyundai Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

25.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage18.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Alcazar specs and features

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Prices

The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR, equipped with a 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹25.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Mileage

All variants of the Alcazar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Colours

The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Engine and Transmission

The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹16.93 Lakhs - 20.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Specs & Features

The Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater and Cruise Control.

Hyundai Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Price

Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹25.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,700
RTO
2,85,212
Insurance
93,285
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,32,697
EMI@54,438/mo
Hyundai Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4560 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm
Height
1710 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Front and Rear
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Hyundai Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR EMI
EMI48,994 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,79,427
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,79,427
Interest Amount
6,60,200
Payable Amount
29,39,627

Hyundai Alcazar other Variants

Alcazar Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,61,900
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,590
EMI@37,197/mo
Alcazar Executive Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR

₹17.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,14,000
RTO
1,67,400
Insurance
69,742
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,51,642
EMI@37,650/mo
Alcazar Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,15,875
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,245
EMI@40,586/mo
Alcazar Executive Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR

₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,14,000
RTO
2,17,750
Insurance
73,422
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,672
EMI@40,960/mo
Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR

₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,21,700
RTO
1,82,470
Insurance
65,832
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,70,502
EMI@42,354/mo
Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹20.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,21,700
RTO
2,25,513
Insurance
65,832
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,13,545
EMI@43,279/mo
Alcazar Prestige Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR

₹20.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,36,700
RTO
2,27,388
Insurance
66,274
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,30,862
EMI@43,651/mo
Alcazar Prestige Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR

₹19.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,36,700
RTO
1,83,970
Insurance
66,274
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,87,444
EMI@42,718/mo
Alcazar Corporate 1.5 Diesel 7STR

₹21.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,86,700
RTO
2,39,338
Insurance
79,778
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,06,316
EMI@45,273/mo
Alcazar Corporate Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR

₹21.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,01,700
RTO
2,41,212
Insurance
80,330
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,23,742
EMI@45,647/mo
Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,63,700
RTO
2,02,370
Insurance
82,612
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,182
EMI@46,194/mo
Alcazar Prestige Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹21.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,78,700
RTO
2,03,870
Insurance
83,164
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,66,234
EMI@46,561/mo
Alcazar Corporate 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹22.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,28,700
RTO
2,57,088
Insurance
85,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,71,292
EMI@48,819/mo
Alcazar Corporate Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹22.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,43,700
RTO
2,58,962
Insurance
85,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,88,718
EMI@49,193/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 MT Petrol 7STR

₹22.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,59,700
RTO
2,06,270
Insurance
72,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,39,309
EMI@48,131/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 MT Diesel 7STR

₹22.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,59,700
RTO
2,55,263
Insurance
72,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,88,302
EMI@49,185/mo
Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR

₹23.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,74,700
RTO
2,62,838
Insurance
86,697
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,24,735
EMI@49,968/mo
Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR

₹23.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,74,700
RTO
2,57,138
Insurance
73,281
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,05,619
EMI@49,557/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel 7STR Dual Tone

₹23.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,74,700
RTO
2,62,838
Insurance
86,697
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,24,735
EMI@49,968/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone

₹22.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,74,700
RTO
2,07,770
Insurance
73,281
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,56,251
EMI@48,496/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹24.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,94,700
RTO
2,72,138
Insurance
76,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,44,152
EMI@52,534/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹23.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,94,700
RTO
2,19,770
Insurance
76,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,91,784
EMI@51,409/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR

₹24.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,03,700
RTO
2,20,670
Insurance
77,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,01,949
EMI@51,627/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR

₹24.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,03,700
RTO
2,73,263
Insurance
77,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,54,542
EMI@52,758/mo
Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,09,700
RTO
2,79,712
Insurance
91,665
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,81,577
EMI@53,339/mo
Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹24.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,09,700
RTO
2,21,270
Insurance
77,255
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,08,725
EMI@51,773/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Dual Tone

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,09,700
RTO
2,79,712
Insurance
91,665
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,81,577
EMI@53,339/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR Dual Tone

₹24.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,09,700
RTO
2,74,013
Insurance
77,255
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,61,468
EMI@52,907/mo
Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR

₹24.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,18,700
RTO
2,80,838
Insurance
91,996
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,92,034
EMI@53,564/mo
Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR

₹24.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,18,700
RTO
2,22,170
Insurance
77,520
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,18,890
EMI@51,991/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR Dual Tone

₹24.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,18,700
RTO
2,75,138
Insurance
77,520
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,71,858
EMI@53,130/mo
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone

₹24.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,18,700
RTO
2,80,838
Insurance
91,996
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,92,034
EMI@53,564/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹24.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,38,700
RTO
2,77,638
Insurance
78,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,94,947
EMI@53,626/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹24.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,38,700
RTO
2,24,170
Insurance
78,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,41,479
EMI@52,477/mo
Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹25.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,700
RTO
2,79,513
Insurance
78,551
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,12,264
EMI@53,998/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR Dual Tone

₹24.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,700
RTO
2,25,670
Insurance
78,551
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,58,421
EMI@52,841/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Dual Tone

₹25.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,700
RTO
2,85,212
Insurance
93,285
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,32,697
EMI@54,438/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR

₹25.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,58,700
RTO
2,80,138
Insurance
78,698
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,18,036
EMI@54,122/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR

₹24.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,58,700
RTO
2,26,170
Insurance
78,698
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,64,068
EMI@52,962/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR Knight

₹24.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,65,600
RTO
2,32,560
Insurance
93,722
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,92,382
EMI@53,571/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Knight

₹25.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,65,600
RTO
2,86,700
Insurance
93,722
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,46,522
EMI@54,735/mo
Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR

₹25.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,73,700
RTO
2,82,013
Insurance
79,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,35,353
EMI@54,495/mo
Alcazar Signature Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR

₹25.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,73,700
RTO
2,82,013
Insurance
79,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,35,353
EMI@54,495/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR Dual Tone

₹24.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,73,700
RTO
2,27,670
Insurance
79,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,81,010
EMI@53,327/mo
Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone

₹25.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,73,700
RTO
2,87,712
Insurance
94,021
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,55,933
EMI@54,937/mo
