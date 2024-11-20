Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR in Delhi is Rs. 20.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionAlcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR in Delhi is Rs. 20.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
Mileage of Prestige Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR is 20.4 kmpl.