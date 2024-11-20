HT Auto
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

Hyundai Alcazar Top View
1/31
Hyundai Alcazar Rear View
2/31
Hyundai Alcazar Front Left Side
3/31
Hyundai Alcazar Rear Right Side
4/31
Hyundai Alcazar Rear View
5/31
Hyundai Alcazar Front Wiper
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Mileage17.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Alcazar specs and features

Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR Latest Updates

Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.17 Lakhs. It offers

  • Engine Type: 1.5 T-GDi Petrol
  • Max Torque: 253Nm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
    • Mileage of Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR is 17.5 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR Price

    Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
    ₹17.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,99,000
    RTO
    1,49,900
    Insurance
    67,922
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,17,322
    EMI@36,912/mo
    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 T-GDi Petrol
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    253Nm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.5 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    157.57bhp
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS VI 2.0
    Engine
    1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Length
    4560 mm
    Wheelbase
    2760 mm
    Height
    1710 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR EMI
    EMI33,221 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,45,589
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,45,589
    Interest Amount
    4,47,655
    Payable Amount
    19,93,244

    Hyundai Alcazar other Variants

    Prestige Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR
    ₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,99,000
    RTO
    1,59,900
    Insurance
    71,602
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,31,002
    EMI@39,355/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

