Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR Latest Updates
Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.17 Lakhs. It offers many features like and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 T-GDi Petrol
Max Torque: 253Nm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage of Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR is 17.5 kmpl.
HyundaiAlcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR Price