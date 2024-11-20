Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.31 Lakhs. It offersAlcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.31 Lakhs. It offers many features like and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque: 250 Nm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage of Prestige Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR is 20.4 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less