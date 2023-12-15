Alcazar is a 6 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige 6 STR 1.5 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 19.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionAlcazar is a 6 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige 6 STR 1.5 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 19.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige 6 STR 1.5 Diesel is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5L Diesel CRDi engine
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
BootSpace: 180
Mileage of Prestige 6 STR 1.5 Diesel is 20.4 kmpl.