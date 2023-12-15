Alcazar is a 6 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 2.0 Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 22.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Alcazar is a 6 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 2.0 Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 22.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Platinum (O) 6 STR 2.0 Petrol AT is 50 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Petrol MPi engine Max Torque: 191 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 180 Mileage of Platinum (O) 6 STR 2.0 Petrol AT is 14.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less