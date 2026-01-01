|Engine
|1482 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR, equipped with a 1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹24.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Alcazar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.
The Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹16.93 Lakhs - 20.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control and Heater.