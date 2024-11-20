Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone Latest Updates
Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 22.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone is 50 litres & Manual - 7 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol
Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 7 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
Mileage of Platinum Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone is 17.5 kmpl.
