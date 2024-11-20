Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR Dual Tone Latest Updates
Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 23.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR Dual Tone is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
Mileage of Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR Dual Tone is 20.4 kmpl.
HyundaiAlcazar Platinum Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR Dual Tone Price