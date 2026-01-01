|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹22.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Alcazar offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹16.93 Lakhs - 20.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Petrol 7STR Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control and Heater.