Alcazar Platinum 1.5 MT Petrol 7STR Latest Updates
Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum 1.5 MT Petrol 7STR in Delhi is Rs. 22.43 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Platinum 1.5 MT Petrol 7STR is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol
Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
Mileage of Platinum 1.5 MT Petrol 7STR is 17.5 kmpl.