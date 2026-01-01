|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹24.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Alcazar offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹16.93 Lakhs - 20.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.