Hyundai Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR

Hyundai Alcazar Top View
Hyundai Alcazar Rear View
Hyundai Alcazar Front Left Side
Hyundai Alcazar Rear Right Side
Hyundai Alcazar Rear View
Hyundai Alcazar Front Wiper
24.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage18.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Latest Updates

Alcazar is a 6 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.70 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
    • Mileage of Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR is 18.1 kmpl.

    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Price

    Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR
    ₹24.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,99,900
    RTO
    2,78,488
    Insurance
    91,305
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,70,193
    EMI@53,094/mo
    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.1 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson strut with coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled torsion beam axle
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Length
    4560 mm
    Wheelbase
    2760 mm
    Height
    1710 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    6 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Front and Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR EMI
    EMI47,785 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,23,173
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,23,173
    Interest Amount
    6,43,907
    Payable Amount
    28,67,080

    Hyundai Alcazar other Variants

    Prestige Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
    ₹17.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,99,000
    RTO
    1,49,900
    Insurance
    67,922
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,17,322
    EMI@36,912/mo
    Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
    ₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Executive Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR
    ₹17.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR
    ₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Executive Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR
    ₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
    ₹19.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR
    ₹20.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige Matte 1.5 Diesel 7STR
    ₹20.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige Matte 1.5 Petrol 7STR
    ₹20.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Platinum 1.5 MT Petrol 7STR
    ₹22.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Platinum 1.5 MT Diesel 7STR
    ₹22.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Platinum 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR
    ₹24.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Platinum 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR
    ₹24.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Platinum 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR
    ₹24.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR
    ₹24.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR
    ₹24.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR
    ₹25.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR
    ₹24.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
