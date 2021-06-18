Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Hyundai
Alcazar
On Road Price in Lahaul And Spiti
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Hyundai
Alcazar
On Road Price in Lahaul And Spiti
6/19
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai
Alcazar
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹17.92 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹16,30,300
RTO
₹69,060
Insurance
₹92,548
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Lahaul And Spiti)
₹17,92,408
EMI@38,526/mo
Prestige 6 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹18.08 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
₹17.89 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Prestige 6 STR 1.5 Diesel
₹18.05 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hyundai
Alcazar
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
725
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
200
Length
4500
Wheelbase
2760
Height
1675
Width
1790
Capacity
Bootspace
180
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seats & Upholstery
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Cognac Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Hyundai Alcazar FAQs
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Alcazar in Lahaul And Spiti?
What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Alcazar in Lahaul And Spiti?
What will be the Insurance charges for Hyundai Alcazar in Lahaul And Spiti?
What is the detailed breakup of Hyundai Alcazar in Lahaul And Spiti?
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Alcazar Top Model?
What is the on road price of Hyundai Alcazar?
What is the EMI for Hyundai Alcazar in Lahaul And Spiti?
Is Hyundai Alcazar better than I20?
What is the mileage of Hyundai Alcazar?
Which model of Hyundai Alcazar is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Hyundai Alcazar?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Hyundai Alcazar?
