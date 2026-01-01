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AlcazarPriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai Alcazar Front Left Side
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Hyundai Alcazar Front Left Side
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Hyundai Alcazar Rear Right Side
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Hyundai Alcazar Rear View
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Hyundai Alcazar Front Wiper
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Hyundai Alcazar Grille
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Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
25.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Alcazar specs and features

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone Prices

The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹25.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Alcazar offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone Colours

The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.46 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.4 Lakhs - 26.76 Lakhs.

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Rain-sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Alexa Compatibility.

Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone Price

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone

₹25.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,80,700
RTO
2,30,070
Insurance
92,029
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,03,299
EMI@53,806/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4560 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm
Height
1800 mm
Width
1710 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR Dual Tone EMI
EMI48,425 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,52,969
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,52,969
Interest Amount
6,52,536
Payable Amount
29,05,505

Hyundai Alcazar other Variants

Alcazar Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹16.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,50,700
RTO
1,57,070
Insurance
12,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,20,825
EMI@34,838/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Alcazar Executive 1.5 Diesel MT 7STR

₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,800
RTO
2,09,725
Insurance
71,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,31,085
EMI@39,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹19.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,76,300
RTO
1,83,630
Insurance
75,715
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,36,145
EMI@41,615/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Corporate 1.5 Diesel 7STR

₹20.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,39,300
RTO
2,33,412
Insurance
78,034
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,51,246
EMI@44,089/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹20.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,03,300
RTO
1,96,330
Insurance
80,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,80,519
EMI@44,718/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Corporate 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,76,300
RTO
2,50,538
Insurance
83,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,10,414
EMI@47,510/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Platinum 1.5 MT Diesel 7STR

₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,96,300
RTO
2,53,038
Insurance
83,812
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,33,650
EMI@48,010/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Platinum 1.5 MT Petrol 7STR

₹21.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,96,300
RTO
2,05,630
Insurance
83,812
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,242
EMI@46,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR

₹24.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,90,800
RTO
2,77,350
Insurance
90,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,59,620
EMI@52,867/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR

₹24.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,90,800
RTO
2,25,080
Insurance
90,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,07,350
EMI@51,743/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Knight

₹24.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,04,800
RTO
2,79,100
Insurance
91,485
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,75,885
EMI@53,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR Knight

₹24.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,04,800
RTO
2,26,480
Insurance
91,485
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,23,265
EMI@52,085/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 7STR Dual Tone

₹24.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,05,800
RTO
2,79,225
Insurance
91,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,77,047
EMI@53,241/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR Dual Tone

₹24.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,05,800
RTO
2,26,580
Insurance
91,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,24,402
EMI@52,110/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,09,800
RTO
2,79,725
Insurance
91,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,81,694
EMI@53,341/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR

₹24.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,09,800
RTO
2,26,980
Insurance
91,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,28,949
EMI@52,208/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Diesel AT 6STR Dual Tone

₹24.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,24,800
RTO
2,81,600
Insurance
92,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,99,121
EMI@53,716/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Signature 1.5 Petrol DCT 6STR Dual Tone

₹24.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,24,800
RTO
2,28,480
Insurance
92,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,46,001
EMI@52,574/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR

₹25.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,80,700
RTO
2,34,070
Insurance
94,278
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,09,548
EMI@53,940/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Alcazar Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
AlcazarvsCreta
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.4 - 26.76 Lakhs
+2
AlcazarvsSafari
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
AlcazarvsHector Plus
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.99 - 25.79 Lakhs
+2
AlcazarvsXUV 7XO
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
AlcazarvsGurkha
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.72 - 26.77 Lakhs
AlcazarvsInnova Crysta

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