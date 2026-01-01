|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR, equipped with a 1.5 U2 CRDi Diesel and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹25.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Alcazar offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.
The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.46 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.4 Lakhs - 26.76 Lakhs.
The Alcazar Lounge Edition Diesel 1.5L Automatic (TC) 5 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Alexa Compatibility.