Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Specifications

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] comes in ten petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.1 - 20.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Alcazar [2021-2024] measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. The ground clearance of Alcazar [2021-2024] is 200 mm. A seven-seat model, Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.