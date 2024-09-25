HT Auto
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Front Left Side
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Left Side View
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Top View
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Grille
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Antenna
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Door Handle
6/19

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Specifications

3.5 out of 5
16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Specs

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] comes in ten petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.1 - 20.4 kmpl ...Read More

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5L CRDi engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
905 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.11 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Bootspace
180 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Length
4500 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm
Height
1675 mm
Width
1790 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Dark Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black / Cognac Brown with Piano Black Trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] News

Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched in India a few days back and HT Auto has driven the SUV to review it. Here are the pros and cons of the three-row SUV.
Should you buy Hyundai Alcazar SUV? Pros and cons explained
25 Sept 2024
Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes taking major design inspiration from the Hyundai Creta facelift that was launched in India in January 2024.
Hyundai Alcazar facelift in plan? Five key changes you should keep in mind
23 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 18: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar review, new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch confirmed
19 Sept 2024
The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
From Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Here are top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar
18 Sept 2024
Hyundai Alcazar is the only three-row SUV from the Koreans in the Indian car market. But is that a good enough reason for you to consider it?
2024 Hyundai Alcazar drive review: Why would you ever drive it?
18 Sept 2024
 Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] News

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Variants & Price List

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 16.77 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] comes in 23 variants. Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024]'s top variant is Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure Dual Tone.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
16.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
17.78 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
18.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol Adventure
19.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Prestige (O) 7 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
19.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
19.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Platinum (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel Adventure
20.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel
20.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Signature (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
20.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
20.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT Dual Tone
20.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
20.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Signature (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT Adventure
20.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT Adventure Dual Tone
20.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
20.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Platinum (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT
20.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
20.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT
20.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
21.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure
21.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure Dual Tone
21.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

