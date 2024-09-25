Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] Specifications

Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] comes in ten petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.1 - 20.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Alcazar [2021-2024] measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. The ground clearance of Alcazar [2021-2024] is 200 mm. A seven-seat model, Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 16.77 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024] comes in 23 variants. Hyundai Alcazar [2021-2024]'s top variant is Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure Dual Tone.
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
₹16.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
₹17.78 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
₹18.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol Adventure
₹19.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Prestige (O) 7 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
₹19.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
₹19.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
₹19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Platinum (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
₹19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel Adventure
₹20.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel
₹20.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Signature (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
₹20.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
₹20.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT Dual Tone
₹20.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
₹20.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Signature (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT Adventure
₹20.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT Adventure Dual Tone
₹20.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
₹20.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Platinum (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT
₹20.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
₹20.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT
₹20.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
₹21.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure
₹21.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure Dual Tone
₹21.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
