Introduction
The Hyundai Alcazar is a versatile and well-rounded SUV that offers a spacious cabin, a refined interior, and a choice of powerful engines. With a range of safety and convenience features, it is an excellent option for families and individuals who are looking for a comfortable and reliable vehicle.
Exterior
The Alcazar features an imposing exterior design, with a bold grille, sleek LED headlights, and a distinctive body shape. It sits on stylish alloy wheels and has a spacious cabin that offers ample room for passengers and cargo.
Interior
The interior of the Alcazar is refined and well-equipped, with a spacious cabin that offers a comfortable ride for all occupants. It comes with a large infotainment system, climate control, and a premium sound system, along with a range of convenience features.
Performance
The Alcazar is offered two engine options. First is a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that produces 115 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque. The other is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 161 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. Both engine options are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, providing customers with a choice of performance and efficiency.
In terms of handling, the Alcazar offers a smooth and comfortable ride, with well-tuned suspension and responsive steering. It is also offered with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, providing customers with a choice of traction and handling characteristics.
Safety
The Alcazar is equipped with a range of safety features, including dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera. Higher trims also offer features such as blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, and a 360-degree camera.
Price
On-road, Hyundai Alcazar Ex-Showroom Price 16.77 lakhs and 21.28 lakhs. The Alcazar comes in 23 models. The top model Price 21.28 lakhs in petrol.