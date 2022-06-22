Home > New Cars > Honda > Wr-v > Honda WR-V On Road Price in Mumbai

Honda Wrv On Road Price

in Delhi
Honda Wr-v
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
Honda WR-V Price List, Specifications and Features

SV MT Petrol

1199 cc | 89 bhp | 1087 |

₹ 10.3 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
893,037
RTO
101,699
Insurance
35,047
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,030,283
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
188
Length
3999
Wheelbase
2555
Kerb Weight
1087
Height
1601
Width
1734
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
i-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
660
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
363
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Honda Wr-v
Expert Review

3 out of 5
Honda WR-V 2020 gets a number of upgrades in terms of how it looks, apart from a more premium cabin and BS 6-compatible petrol and diesel engine options with manual transmission. The latest edition of the car boasts of solid wing chrome grille at the front, redesigned R16 alloy wheels, new LED rear combination lights, chrome accents on the inside and a seven-inch infotainment screen on the inside, among others. Available in two variants and six colour options, the new WR-V also claims to be safer than ever before.

Locate Honda Dealers in Delhi

Viva Honda

mapicon
Ground Floor, Vikas Centre,s.v.road,santacruz (w),mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054
phoneicon
+91 - 9513805593
   

Viva Honda

mapicon
No 35, Saki Vihar Rd,opposite To Bharat Petrol Pump,ganesh Nagar,chandivali,andheri East,mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072
phoneicon
+91 - 7795659708
   

Linkway Honda

mapicon
35, Saki Vihar Rd,opp B.p. Petrol Pump,off Chandivli,andheri ( E ),mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072
phoneicon
+91 - 8169809453
   

Solitaire Honda

mapicon
Krish Cars Pvt.ltd. C/o Shakti Insulated Wires, Shakti Industrial & Commercial Business Centre,dattapada Road,rajendra Nagar,borivali (east),mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400066
phoneicon
+91 - 8879994761

