Honda WR-V 2020 gets a number of upgrades in terms of how it looks, apart from a more premium cabin and BS 6-compatible petrol and diesel engine options with manual transmission. The latest edition of the car boasts of solid wing chrome grille at the front, redesigned R16 alloy wheels, new LED rear combination lights, chrome accents on the inside and a seven-inch infotainment screen on the inside, among others. Available in two variants and six colour options, the new WR-V also claims to be safer than ever before.