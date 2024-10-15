Elevate is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Elevate ZX CVT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Elevate is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Elevate ZX CVT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZX CVT Dual Tone is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Max Torque: 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
BootSpace: 458 litres
Mileage of ZX CVT Dual Tone is 16.92 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less