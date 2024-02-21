Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Elevate on road price in Kollam starts from Rs. 12.77 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Elevate top variant goes up to Rs. 15.61 Lakhs in Kollam.
The lowest price model is Honda Elevate SV MT and the most priced model is Honda Elevate VX MT.
Honda Elevate dealers and showrooms in Kollam for best offers.
Honda Elevate on road price breakup in Kollam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Elevate is mainly compared to Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Kollam, Mahindra Scorpio Classic which starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs in Kollam and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Kollam.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Elevate SV MT ₹ 12.77 Lakhs Honda Elevate V MT ₹ 14.03 Lakhs Honda Elevate V CVT ₹ 15.28 Lakhs Honda Elevate VX MT ₹ 15.61 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
