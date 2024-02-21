Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Elevate on road price in Itanagar starts from Rs. 12.77 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Elevate top variant goes up to Rs. 15.61 Lakhs in Itanagar.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Honda Elevate SV MT and the most priced model is Honda Elevate VX MT.
Visit your nearest
Honda Elevate dealers and showrooms in Itanagar for best offers.
Honda Elevate on road price breakup in Itanagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Elevate is mainly compared to Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Itanagar, Mahindra Scorpio Classic which starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs in Itanagar and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Itanagar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Elevate SV MT ₹ 12.77 Lakhs Honda Elevate V MT ₹ 14.03 Lakhs Honda Elevate V CVT ₹ 15.28 Lakhs Honda Elevate VX MT ₹ 15.61 Lakhs
