Honda Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT

3.5 out of 5
17.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Elevate Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT Prices

The Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹17.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT Mileage

All variants of the Elevate offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT Colours

The Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT is available in 10 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Phoenix Orange Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic With Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Phoenix Orange Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT Engine and Transmission

The Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.65 Lakhs - 15.16 Lakhs.

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT Specs & Features

The Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Wiper and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Honda Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT Price

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT

₹17.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,87,862
RTO
1,60,786
Insurance
68,780
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,17,928
EMI@36,925/mo
Close

Honda Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Driving Range
612 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4312 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Height
1650 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
458 L with 2 hooks
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Tachometer
Gear Indicator
Gear Indicator
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Clock

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Sunglass Holder
Sunglass Holder
Cup Holders
Cup Holders

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (JNCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
2
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Honda Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT EMI
EMI33,232 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,46,135
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,46,135
Interest Amount
4,47,813
Payable Amount
19,93,948

Honda Elevate other Variants

Elevate SV MT

₹13.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,890
RTO
1,27,989
Insurance
56,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,45,089
EMI@28,911/mo
Close

Elevate V MT

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,06,190
RTO
1,32,619
Insurance
58,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,723
EMI@30,043/mo
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition V MT

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,86,000
RTO
1,40,600
Insurance
61,351
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,451
EMI@31,993/mo
View breakup

Elevate V CVT

₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,22,090
RTO
1,44,209
Insurance
62,679
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,29,478
EMI@32,874/mo
View breakup

Elevate Elite Pack VX MT

₹15.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,61,379
RTO
1,48,138
Insurance
64,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,74,142
EMI@33,834/mo
View breakup

Elevate VX MT

₹15.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,74,890
RTO
1,49,489
Insurance
64,622
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,89,501
EMI@34,165/mo
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition VX MT

₹15.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,75,862
RTO
1,49,586
Insurance
64,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,90,606
EMI@34,188/mo
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition V CVT

₹16.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,86,000
RTO
1,50,600
Insurance
65,031
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,02,131
EMI@34,436/mo
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition VX CVT

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,72,414
RTO
1,59,241
Insurance
68,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,367
EMI@36,548/mo
View breakup

Elevate Elite Pack VX CVT

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,77,241
RTO
1,59,724
Insurance
68,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,05,854
EMI@36,665/mo
View breakup

Elevate VX CVT

₹17.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,90,790
RTO
1,61,079
Insurance
68,888
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,21,257
EMI@36,997/mo
View breakup

Elevate ZX MT

₹17.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,97,790
RTO
1,61,779
Insurance
69,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,29,214
EMI@37,168/mo
View breakup

Elevate ZX MT Black Edition

₹17.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,07,490
RTO
1,66,749
Insurance
69,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,44,241
EMI@37,491/mo
View breakup

Elevate ZX MT Signature Black Edition

₹17.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,16,828
RTO
1,67,683
Insurance
69,846
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,54,857
EMI@37,719/mo
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition MT

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,38,990
RTO
1,69,899
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,051
EMI@38,260/mo
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
71,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,430
EMI@38,505/mo
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT

₹18.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,15,590
RTO
1,77,559
Insurance
73,481
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,67,130
EMI@40,132/mo
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT Black Edition

₹18.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,25,290
RTO
1,78,529
Insurance
73,838
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,78,157
EMI@40,369/mo
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT Signature Black Edition

₹18.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,621
RTO
1,79,462
Insurance
74,181
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,764
EMI@40,597/mo
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT Dual Tone

₹19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,44,276
RTO
1,80,428
Insurance
74,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,99,740
EMI@40,833/mo
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition CVT

₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,56,790
RTO
1,81,679
Insurance
74,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,13,966
EMI@41,139/mo
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition CVT Dual Tone

₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,66,800
RTO
1,82,680
Insurance
75,365
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,25,345
EMI@41,383/mo
View breakup

