Honda Elevate Apex Edition V MT

3.5 out of 5
Honda Elevate Front Right View
1/27
Honda Elevate Front Left Side
2/27
Honda Elevate Front Left View
3/27
Honda Elevate Grille
4/27
Honda Elevate Headlight
5/27
Honda Elevate Left Side View
6/27
3.5 out of 5
14.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Elevate Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Elevate Apex Edition V MT Latest Updates

Elevate is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Elevate Apex Edition V MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.88 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
  • Max Torque: 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 458 litres
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition V MT Price

    Apex Edition V MT
    ₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,86,000
    RTO
    1,40,600
    Insurance
    61,351
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,88,451
    EMI@31,993/mo
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition V MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Bootspace
    458 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Length
    4312 mm
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Wheelbase
    2650 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Ivory and Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition V MT EMI
    EMI28,793 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,39,605
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,39,605
    Interest Amount
    3,87,995
    Payable Amount
    17,27,600

    Honda Elevate other Variants

    SV MT
    ₹13.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,91,000
    RTO
    1,05,782
    Insurance
    45,664
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,42,946
    EMI@28,865/mo
    V MT
    ₹14.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    V CVT
    ₹15.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Apex Edition V CVT
    ₹16.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VX MT
    ₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Apex Edition VX MT
    ₹16.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VX CVT
    ₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Apex Edition VX CVT
    ₹17.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZX MT
    ₹17.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZX CVT
    ₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZX CVT Dual Tone
    ₹18.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
