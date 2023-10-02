Latest Updates on Honda Elevate

Latest Updates on Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is a five-seater SUV available from ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in five main variants and eight colour options. Sharing its underpinnings with the Honda City, the Elevate is the first compact SUV from the Japanese automaker in India. It is not just another entry in the compact SUV segment; it's designed to meet the needs of urban Indian families with a blend of robust aesthetics and high-end features. Equipped with Honda's Sensing ADAS suite, a feature-rich interior, and advanced safety technology, the Elevate competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Honda Elevate Price

The Honda Elevate is priced competitively in the range of ₹11.61 lakh to ₹16.73 lakh. The entry-level SV variants start from ₹11.69 lakh and are available in two colour options with the manual gearbox. The V range gets six colour options and can be had with a CVT. This starts at ₹12.42 lakh for the manual and ₹13.52 lakh for the CVT. The VX variants are priced from ₹13.81 lakh while the ZX range starts at ₹15.21 lakh. The ZX Black Edition tops the range at ₹15.51 lakh for the manual and ₹16.73 lakh for the CVT.

Honda Elevate Launch Date

The Honda Elevate was officially launched on September 4, 2023. The launch has been a momentous occasion for Honda as they aim to revitalise their SUV segment in India. The Elevate stands as a critical model for Honda, representing a new chapter in its strategy to cater to the growing demand for SUVs in the country.

Honda Elevate Variants

The Honda Elevate comes in a well-differentiated range of variants to suit diverse customer preferences and budgets. Each variant offers different features, making it easy for buyers to choose one that fits their lifestyle. There are five total variants – SV, V, VX, ZX, and ZX Black Edition. This variety allows buyers to opt for features that best fit their needs, whether they seek advanced tech, enhanced safety, or luxury aesthetics.

Honda Elevate Design and Exterior

The Honda Elevate boasts a modern and muscular design, tailored to fulfill the visual expectations of SUV enthusiasts. From its rugged, boxy front fascia to the large black radiator grille, every element is styled for a bold oon-road presence. There are LED headlights and integrated DRLs which add a distinctive character. One standout feature is the roomy wheel arches, which accommodate sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, adding to its aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, buyers can take advantage of multiple colour options, including Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic, along with exciting dual-tone variants for a fashionable touch. The range-topping ZX Black Edition models are finished in an exclusive Crystal Black Pearl exterior paint scheme that brings a matching all-black interior.

Honda Elevate Interior

Step inside the Honda Elevate, and you're greeted with a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin that does not compromise on comfort. The interior layout is defined by a premium feel with soft-touch materials, a dual-tone dashboard, and ample legroom. The SUV is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included are an eight-inch MID display, automatic climate control, and luxurious leatherette upholstery that elevate everyday driving into a premium experience. Safety features are robust, with options like the Honda Sensing ADAS suite available in the top trims. Buyers can also enjoy ambient lighting and a single-pane sunroof, ensuring that every journey is as comfortable as it is enjoyable.

Honda Elevate Engine Options

With a potent 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, the Honda Elevate delivers impressive performance figures. Capable of producing around 120 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of maximum torque, it offers both six-speed manual and CVT transmission options.

Honda Elevate Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Honda Elevate stands at 15.31 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 16.92 kmpl for the CVT. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

The Honda Elevate is designed with safety as a top priority. It comes equipped with an extensive set of safety features including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Assist, and enhanced braking capabilities. Furthermore, top variants include the Honda Sensing ADAS, showcasing advanced capabilities such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist.