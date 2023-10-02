ElevatePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Honda Elevate Front Left Side
View all Images

HONDA Elevate

Launched in Sept 2023

4.0
45 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹11.91 - 16.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Elevate Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1349.0 - 1498.0 cc

Elevate: 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.77 kmpl

Elevate: 15.31-16.92 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 120.71 bhp

Elevate: 119.35 bhp

View all Elevate Specs and Features

About Honda Elevate

Latest Update

  • Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits of up to ₹90,000
  • Honda is offering benefits up to ₹90,000 on the City, Elevate and City eHEV models

    • Latest Updates on Honda Elevate

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Elevate.
    VS
    Honda Elevate
    Mahindra Thar
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Taillight
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Front Air Vents
    Rear Left View
    Gear Shifter
    Front Right View
    Configuration Selector Knob
    Side Mirror Glass
    Steering Controls
    Rear Seats
    Instrument Cluster
    Grille
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Honda Elevate Variants
    Honda Elevate price starts at ₹ 11.91 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Elevate Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    16 Variants Available
    Elevate SV MT₹11.91 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate V MT₹12.71 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate Apex Edition V MT₹12.86 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate V CVT₹13.71 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate Apex Edition V CVT₹13.86 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate VX MT₹14.1 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate Apex Edition VX MT₹14.25 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate VX CVT₹15.1 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate Apex Edition VX CVT₹15.25 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate ZX MT₹15.41 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate ZX MT Black Edition₹15.51 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate ZX MT Signature Black Edition₹15.71 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate ZX CVT₹16.43 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate ZX CVT Dual Tone₹16.63 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate ZX CVT Black Edition₹16.73 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elevate ZX CVT Signature Black Edition₹16.93 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Elevate Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Honda Elevate Expert Review

    3.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS techUpdated infotainment screen

    Cons

    Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive

    Honda Elevate finally puts the Japanese car brand in India in a fertile play-field, one that ought to have been tapped into much earlier because of the enormous potential it offers. So even if the likes of Honda City and Amaze have been faring well, a sedan-only portfolio was never going to cut it in times when mid-size SUVs have snatched the crown and the mantle.

    Honda is either patient or slow, depending on whether the one judging is a fan or a critic. For a company that traces its India roots back to the mid 1990s, it has offered a number of car models here but not all have been well received. So while there is the City and Amaze on the one end of the spectrum, the likes of the Mobilio, BR-V, 10th-gen Civic and the CR-V failed to impress. Even models like WR-V and Jazz were eventually taken off shelves despite doing respectable numbers. Brand repute and engineering capabilities are crucial but will only carry one so far. Evolving with times will elevate fortunes and that is exactly what the all-new Honda Elevate is now looking to do for the company.

    READ MORE

    Honda Elevate Images

    29 images
    View All Elevate Images

    Honda Elevate Colours

    Honda Elevate is available in the 10 Colours in India.

    Platinum white pearl
    Lunar silver metallic
    Platinum white pearl with crystal black pearl
    Golden brown metallic
    Obsidian blue pearl
    Phoenix orange pearl with crystal black pearl
    Radiant red metallic with crystal black pearl
    Meteoroid grey metallic
    Phoenix orange pearl
    Radiant red metallic
    Honda Elevate Safety Ratings

    The Honda Elevate has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 4 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Honda Elevate Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage15.31-16.92 kmpl
    Engine1498 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Elevate specs and features

    Honda Elevate comparison with similar cars

    Honda Elevate
    Mahindra Thar
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    MG Astor
    Tata Curvv
    Skoda Kushaq
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Kia Syros
    Citroen Aircross
    ₹11.91 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.76 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.4
    45 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    109 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    127 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    38 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    119 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    103 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Power
    116 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Torque
    145 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    134.2 Nm
    Torque
    220 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    226 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    189 mm
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Length
    4312 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    4308 mm
    Length
    4225 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Height
    1844 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1720 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1680 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1645 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Boot Space
    458 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    208 litres
    Boot Space
    488 litres
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    511 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingElevate vs TharElevate vs CretaElevate vs JimnyElevate vs AstorElevate vs CurvvElevate vs KushaqElevate vs TaigunElevate vs SyrosElevate vs Aircross
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Honda Elevate Mileage

    Honda Elevate in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda Elevate's petrol variant is 15.31 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda Elevate SV MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    SV MT
    V MT
    V CVT
    VX MT
    VX CVT
    ZX MT
    ZX MT Black Edition
    ZX MT Signature Black Edition
    ZX CVT
    ZX CVT Dual Tone
    ZX CVT Black Edition
    ZX CVT Signature Black Edition
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    15.31 kmpl
    Honda Elevate Offers
    Delhi
    On Honda Elevate :-Discount Upto ₹ 86,100 + 7 Year...
    Applicable on elevatesv-mt & 11 more variants
    Expired
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Courtesy Honda - Wazirpur New Delhi_3s
    3A, WAZIRPUR IND. AREA, Wazirpur Industrial Area, BLOCK - B, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 7942531160
    Ring Road Honda-Del_1s
    40-42, Atul Grove Road, Janpath,Connaught Place, Near Connaught Plaza Restaurant, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 7942531116
    Samara Honda - Okhla
    B-35, Lajpat Nagar-2, Near HDFC Bank, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7942531150
    Cherish Honda
    E 51, Outer Ring Rd, Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, Rohini, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
    +91 - 7290064587
    Ring Road Honda Moti Nagar
    21-A, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7947044587
    Samara Honda Mayapuri
    Mayapuri- 2, C-110, New Delhi, Delhi 110064
    +91 - 7942531147
    See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Honda Elevate Videos

    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023

    Popular Honda Cars

    View all Honda Cars
    View all Upcoming Honda Cars

    Honda Elevate EMI

    Select Variant:
    SV MT
    612 Km
    ₹ 11.91 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    SV MT
    612 Km
    ₹11.91 Lakhs*
    V MT
    612 Km
    ₹12.71 Lakhs*
    Apex Edition V MT
    1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹12.86 Lakhs*
    V CVT
    677 Km
    ₹13.71 Lakhs*
    Apex Edition V CVT
    1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹13.86 Lakhs*
    VX MT
    612 Km
    ₹14.1 Lakhs*
    Apex Edition VX MT
    1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹14.25 Lakhs*
    VX CVT
    677 Km
    ₹15.1 Lakhs*
    Apex Edition VX CVT
    1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹15.25 Lakhs*
    ZX MT
    612 Km
    ₹15.41 Lakhs*
    ZX MT Black Edition
    612 km
    ₹15.51 Lakhs*
    ZX MT Signature Black Edition
    612 km
    ₹15.71 Lakhs*
    ZX CVT
    677 Km
    ₹16.43 Lakhs*
    ZX CVT Dual Tone
    677 km
    ₹16.63 Lakhs*
    ZX CVT Black Edition
    677 km
    ₹16.73 Lakhs*
    ZX CVT Signature Black Edition
    677 km
    ₹16.93 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹20931.44/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Honda Elevate User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    45 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    43
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Value for money
    Bro, this car feels worth every rupee spent. Honda Elevate is all about performance, style, and comfort in one shot.By: Tanya Rastogi (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Elevate levels up
    Driving the Honda Elevate makes me feel like the king of the road. So much confidence on every turn and curve.By: Manish Srivastava (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Indian SUV
    Honda Elevate fits all needs for Indian users. Whether highways or cities, it nails comfort and driving satisfaction.By: Payal Khatri (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Elevate is boss
    OMG, this car is too good. No vibrations, and the handling is just wow. It feels premium and strong on the road.By: Anjali Rathore (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish n sleek
    The Elevate ka design is seriously cool! Interiors are well-built too. Totally loving the experience so far.By: Vikram Solanki (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Honda makes magic
    My Elevate journey is just superb! The features and design feel so premium. Great decision to buy it.By: Yash Rajput (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth like butter
    What a comfortable ride with this Elevate. Suspension is fab, and gear shifting is smooth. Truly an effortless drive.By: Pooja Shah (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Amazing SUV Drive
    Honda Elevate is such a wonderful ride, yaar! Comfort and smooth driving are top-notch. Perfect for Indian roads, really!By: Kunal Kapoor (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Road King Honda
    Bro, the Elevate literally owns the road! Such stability and pickup. Loved the mileage too. It's my fav SUV now.By: Shraddha Goyal (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best family car
    This Honda Elevate feels made for my family. Spacious, good mileage, and stylish looks-perfect combo! Thanks Honda!By: Varun Mittal (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsHonda CarsHonda Elevate