Honda Elevate Front Left Side
Honda Elevate Front Left Side 2
Honda Elevate Front Left View 1
Honda Elevate Front View
Honda Elevate Grille
Honda Elevate Headlight
Honda Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone

3.5 out of 5
17.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
114 Offers Available
Honda Elevate Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage15.31 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Prices

The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹17.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Colours

The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Phoenix Orange Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic With Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Phoenix Orange Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.65 Lakhs - 15.16 Lakhs.

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Voice Command, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Honda Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Price

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
71,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,430
EMI@38,505/mo
114 offers Available
Honda Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
612 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4312 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Height
1650 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
458 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Optional
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Honda Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone Offers
Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 1,48,000...
Applicable on elevatesv-mt & 13 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Honda Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone EMI
EMI34,654 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,12,287
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,12,287
Interest Amount
4,66,973
Payable Amount
20,79,260

Honda Elevate other Variants

Elevate SV MT

₹13.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,890
RTO
1,27,989
Insurance
56,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,45,089
EMI@28,911/mo
Elevate V MT

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,06,190
RTO
1,32,619
Insurance
58,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,723
EMI@30,043/mo
Elevate Apex Edition V MT

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,86,000
RTO
1,40,600
Insurance
61,351
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,451
EMI@31,993/mo
Elevate V CVT

₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,22,090
RTO
1,44,209
Insurance
62,679
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,29,478
EMI@32,874/mo
Elevate Elite Pack VX MT

₹15.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,61,379
RTO
1,48,138
Insurance
64,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,74,142
EMI@33,834/mo
Elevate VX MT

₹15.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,74,890
RTO
1,49,489
Insurance
64,622
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,89,501
EMI@34,165/mo
Elevate Apex Edition VX MT

₹15.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,75,862
RTO
1,49,586
Insurance
64,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,90,606
EMI@34,188/mo
Elevate Apex Edition V CVT

₹16.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,86,000
RTO
1,50,600
Insurance
65,031
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,02,131
EMI@34,436/mo
Elevate Apex Edition VX CVT

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,72,414
RTO
1,59,241
Insurance
68,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,367
EMI@36,548/mo
Elevate Elite Pack VX CVT

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,77,241
RTO
1,59,724
Insurance
68,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,05,854
EMI@36,665/mo
Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT

₹17.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,87,862
RTO
1,60,786
Insurance
68,780
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,17,928
EMI@36,925/mo
Elevate VX CVT

₹17.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,90,790
RTO
1,61,079
Insurance
68,888
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,21,257
EMI@36,997/mo
Elevate ZX MT

₹17.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,97,790
RTO
1,61,779
Insurance
69,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,29,214
EMI@37,168/mo
Elevate ZX MT Black Edition

₹17.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,07,490
RTO
1,66,749
Insurance
69,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,44,241
EMI@37,491/mo
Elevate ZX MT Signature Black Edition

₹17.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,16,828
RTO
1,67,683
Insurance
69,846
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,54,857
EMI@37,719/mo
Elevate ADV Edition MT

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,38,990
RTO
1,69,899
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,051
EMI@38,260/mo
Elevate ZX CVT

₹18.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,15,590
RTO
1,77,559
Insurance
73,481
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,67,130
EMI@40,132/mo
Elevate ZX CVT Black Edition

₹18.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,25,290
RTO
1,78,529
Insurance
73,838
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,78,157
EMI@40,369/mo
Elevate ZX CVT Signature Black Edition

₹18.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,621
RTO
1,79,462
Insurance
74,181
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,764
EMI@40,597/mo
Elevate ZX CVT Dual Tone

₹19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,44,276
RTO
1,80,428
Insurance
74,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,99,740
EMI@40,833/mo
Elevate ADV Edition CVT

₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,56,790
RTO
1,81,679
Insurance
74,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,13,966
EMI@41,139/mo
Elevate ADV Edition CVT Dual Tone

₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,66,800
RTO
1,82,680
Insurance
75,365
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,25,345
EMI@41,383/mo
