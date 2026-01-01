|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|15.31 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹17.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Phoenix Orange Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic With Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Phoenix Orange Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.
The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.65 Lakhs - 15.16 Lakhs.
The Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Voice Command, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.