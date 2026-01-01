|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|16.92 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Elevate ADV Edition CVT, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹19.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.92 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Elevate ADV Edition CVT is available in 10 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Phoenix Orange Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic With Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Phoenix Orange Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.
The Elevate ADV Edition CVT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.65 Lakhs - 15.16 Lakhs.
The Elevate ADV Edition CVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.